80 NorMin Regional RDI Committee members meets for 2024 plans, initiative

Attendees during the RRDIC - X Full Committee Meeting for the first quarter of 2024

Eighty committee members of the Regional Research, Development, and Innovation Committee (RRDIC) of Northern Mindanao conducts its first quarter meeting on March 1, 2024 at the VIP Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City. The committee discussed various proposed initiatives for the year.

RRDIC-X is a special committee of Regional Development Committee – X (RDC-X), which aims to address the challenges of regional socio-economic development by ensuring researches, innovations and other S&T-based projects are responsive and aligned to the the Philippine Development Plan, Regional Development Plan, National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD), which are geared towards attaining an innovation-driven, inclusive economy in Northern Mindanao.Currently, RRDIC-X comprises 49 member-institutions and is currently being chaired by DOST-X.

The meeting was attended by 80 committee members composed of institution heads, research directors, and innovation focal person from various public and private agencies with the inclusion of four new members that had their oath-taking on the same day. This is the largest number of participants in a full meeting the committee has ever recorded.

The new members of the committee include the Department of Interior and Local Government – X (DILG – X), Department of Public Works and Highways – X (DPWH – X), City College of Cagayan de Oro, and the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Industries (COCI).

“We are here because the mandate of DOST is actually to provide central direction, leadership, and coordination of scientific and technological activities and ensure that these are used or utilized for social and economic benefits,” said Engr. Romela N. Ratilla, Chairperson of RRDIC – X and the Regional Director of the Department of Science and Technology – X (DOST – X).

The committee also saw the highest number of initiatives for endorsement to Regional Development Council – X in a single RRDIC – X meeting.

During the discussions on the subcommittee for Human Resource and Research, Development, and Innovation Management (HRRDIM), the committee endorsed four S&T bills for legislative support of the 19th Congress — PhiVolcs Modernization, Philippine National Nuclear Safety, Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines (ViP), and Science for Change Program (S4CP).

Dr. Gaudencio C. Petalcorin Jr., Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs of MSU-IIT also submitted a list of technologies with Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) for the potential use of LGUs and commercialization of MSMEs.

Ms. Queritess Q. Queja, the Executive Director of the OroChamber asked the committee for support at the upcoming CDO Startup Summit. In her report, Cagayan de Oro ranks third among cities in the Philippines as the best startup ecosystem, and 16th among cities in South East Asia. With this, the summit hopes to increase CDO’s startup ranking nationwide and abroad.

The committee also endorsed the mainstreaming of the implementation of capacity building programs of the Department Information and Communications Technology – X (DICT – X) to strengthen partnerships between academe, government, and industry.

The committee also discussed upcoming activities like the Regional ICT Summit and Exhibitions (RISE) 2024 and the Northern Mindanao Regional Innovation and Program Exhibit (NorMin RIPE) 2024.

“Innovation is the way to go, so we should all take part in it,” said Eduardo S. Tagonan III, the representative for the COCI, a group of large companies representing manufacturing and power industries.

In her closing messages, ARD. Almer R. Masillones of the Department of Trade and Industry – X (DTI – X) expressed her gratitude for the active participation of the researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs that attended the full meeting. (Joshua Robin/DOST 10)

