Project ACCELERATES, paving the way for a smarter education

THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) undoubtedly made great strides towards promotion of smart and sustainable initiatives with the grant of the “Smart Education: Advancing Classroom-Based Collaboration and Enhancing Laboratory Equipment through the Provision of Robotics and Technological Equipment to Science-oriented Students” (ACCELERATES) project to Tuguegarao City Science High School (TCSHS).

Project ACCELERATES is an innovative program that equips TCSHS laboratories with robotic kits and other equipment required to address various learning abilities in science and enhance their students’ academic performance.

The provision of the additional modern science equipment, experiments and other hands-on activities will be deepened, and classroom collaboration will be increased.

It will be advantageous for the students because it will allow them to put theory into practice, support their growth in scientific learning, and foster a more intense interest among students in cultivating a deeper and more profound interest in the Science and Technology field.

“I am hopeful that TCSHS will be able to maximize the benefits that Smart Education can offer so that we can make Tuguegarao City a smart and sustainable city.” DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum emphasized in his message.

DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, who delivered his welcome message, highlighted the importance of cooperation, collaboration, and complementation among partner agencies in the implementation of the project. “With our joint project, it will demonstrate how our modern technologies make it more possible for students to assimilate knowledge and skills in a more effective, efficient, and convenient manner,” Mabborang said.

On behalf of Senator Francis N. Tolentino, former Congressman Francisco Ashley Acedillo delivered an inspirational speech during the event.

“This is a transformative moment for the convergence of science, technology, and education for a new era of learning. This smarter education project is a testament to the power of partnerships and collaboration among developmental education agent,” Acedillo said.

This, in particular, is a highly significant milestone, as smarter education will be a significant step towards creating smart and sustainable development.

DOST, the Philippine Science High School and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Tuguegarao City will enable this endeavor and assist students in choosing career paths in engineering, medicine, and other health-related subjects when they enroll in college.

Present in the activity were DOST Undersecretary for Scientific and Technical Services USEC. Maridon O. Sahagun, Dr. Lilia Habacon, the Executive Director of Philippine Science High School (PSHS); Dr. Erick John H. Marmol, the Director of PSHS Cagayan Valley; Dr. Virginia G. Bilgera, DOST R02 Regional Director; Dr. Rosechelle Cauilan, the Project Leader and Principal II of TCSHS; 1st Councilor Mark Angelo Dayag, representing Tuguegarao City Mayor Hon. Maila Ting-Que; and Dr. Gina M. Durian, the Chief of SGOD Tuguegarao City.