DPWH, JICA takes steps on new technical cooperation project for 2 major river basins in Luzon

Officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have agreed to develop a detailed plan for the Project Enhancement of the Flood Control Strategy in the Pasig-Marikina River and Cagayan River Basins, two (2) of the major river basins in Luzon identified as top priorities for Japan-funded technical cooperation program.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan and JICA Philippines Office Chief Representative Takema Sakamoto signed the Record of Discussions to establish a mutual agreement for the project implementation in accordance with the basic principles for technical cooperation between the Government of the Philippines and the Government of Japan.

Also present in the discussion meeting held on January 17, 2024 at the DPWH Central Office are DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, DPWH Project Director Ramon A. Arriola III of the Unified Project Management Office – Flood Control Management Cluster (UPMO – FCMC), Embassy of Japan in the Philippines Second Secretary Akito Kinashita, JICA Senior Representative Yanagiuchi Masanari, and other DPWH and JICA officials.

DPWH Secretary Bonoan expressed his gratitude and appreciation for JICA’s long-standing commitment and support to the Philippines’ development goals. He reiterated the long-term vision of the Department in providing a better life for Filipino families.

This another monumental collaboration with the Government of Japan thru JICA will surely contribute to the DPWH strategic plan branded as INFRAgenda 2028 to address the worsening flooding problem due to climate change, Secretary Bonoan said.

The DPWH, which has the mandate to plan, construct and maintain flood control facilities on major or principal river basins to mitigate the hazards and damages of flood disasters, undertakes project implementation and technical research on water and sediment related disaster mitigation thru the UPMO – Flood Control Management Cluster.

According to Senior Undersecretary Sadain, this Japan-funded technical cooperation project is expected to improve and update the existing flood control master plans and the administration of the pre-feasibility study which will be performed by the JICA flood management experts.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain said that the large volumes of rainfall especially upstream unleashed by Typhoon “Ulysses” in November 2020 triggered flooding events that seriously affected most number of Filipinos especially in Marikina and Cagayan Valley prompted the DPWH to request for JICA’s assistance in the formulation of flood risk management master plans, conduct feasibility studies for the preparation of detailed engineering designs and implementation of the proposed flood control or flood risk management projects in the major and principal river basins of Pasig-Marikina and Cagayan.

Included in the records of discussion are the conduct of strategic environmental assessment as part of Environmental and Social Considerations which will be conducted in the master plan phase. This is positioned to ensure the policies and strategies identified are adherent to the JICA Guidelines for Environmental and Social Considerations.

The discussion also guaranteed that both DPWH and JICA will promote gender equality and women empowerment during the project implementation.

The project is set to pan out for approximately 1 and ½ years covering three (3) different stages: Stage 1 on the Basic Data Collection; Stage 2, focused on the update of the Master Plan for the flood management in the two (2) river basins; and Stage 3 on the Pre-Feasibility Study and creation/utilization of the existing coordinating body.

Several related organizations are also expected to play an important role in this Technical Cooperation Project including the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Department of Energy (DOE), National Irrigation Administration (NIA), Department of Finance (DOF), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), and the local government units.