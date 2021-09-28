DPWH Region 1 Earns CSC Awards for Frontline Service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Public Works and Highways – Regional Office 1 based in San Fernando City, La Union joined the distinguish roster of government agencies honored by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for outstanding contributions to public service excellence.

In a virtual appreciation program held Monday, September 27, 2021, the DPWH Regional Office 1 headed by Director Ronnel M. Tan was conferred with the Certificate of Appreciation by the CSC on the 121st Philippine Civil Service Anniversary.

DPWH headed by Secretary Mark A. Villar was also cited by the CSC for serving the country even in the midst of crisis, natural disasters, and emergencies.

Carefully determined by the CSC Regional Office and together with their field offices, Director Tan’s DPWH Region 1 Team was cited for the unrelenting efforts and extraordinary services filled with admirable courage and dedication in performing sworn duties in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director Tan said he is honored to learn of the CSC award to DPWH Region 1 frontline services.

On behalf of the men and women of DPWH Regional Office 1, we are grateful to accept the recognition and overwhelmingly proud by the text of the certificate “you are all heroes”, Director Tan added.

The certificate presented is in honor of DPWH Region 1 frontliners and their priceless contributions in mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other emergency situations.

With an unflinching heart to serve, the Regional Director of DPWH Region 1 was among the few brave modern heroes and action man who risked life and limb to help the country fight the pandemic and recover from the effects of calamities.

Whenever typhoons strike, DPWH Region 1 that covers the provinces of Pangasinan, La Union, Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte is in high alert during calamities as teams are always immediately deployed to affected areas to check roads and bridges, public buildings, and other infrastructure including health centers, schools flood mitigation structures, and other public buildings.

Indeed, the DPWH men and women sacrificed comfort and safety, put the lives on the line to provide life saving support and protection of the people who needed the most.