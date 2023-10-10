Driver falls asleep, injures seven with wayward SUV

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Seven were injured — two motorcycle riders and five pedestrians— when they were rammed by a wayward sports utility vehicle (SUV) whose driver fell asleep as he was cruising Moriones Street in Tondo, Manila yesterday morning.

The SUV being driven by Peter Gerald Carolino also hit a parked delivery van along the eastbound lane at the corner of Moriones and Abad Santos Streets in Tondo at around 6:30 a.m.

The Manila Police District-Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit (MPD-MDTEU) identified one of the injured motorcycle riders as Robert Grafilo while the other casualties remain unknown.

Carolino admitted having lost control of the vehicle when he fell asleep.

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO) headed by Arnel Angeles responded to the scene and gave the victims first aid before bringing them to the Tondo Medical Hospital.

A case of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and damage to property had been filed against the suspect before the Manila Prosecutors Office.