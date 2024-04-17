DSWD brings benchmarking study on Sorsogon’s ex-rebels to boost peace, dev’t programs

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Asst. Secretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Arnel Garcia, together with DSWD Field Office V Regional Director Norman Laurio, AFP 903rd Brigade Commander BGen Jose Ricky Laniog and Police Regional Director Colonel Dionesio Laceda, awards the Certificate of Appreciation to provincial Administrator Eric Ravanilla, who represented Sorsogon Governor Jose Edwin B. Hamor.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) commenced on Monday (April 15) the fourth leg of the benchmarking study on former rebels in the province of Sorsogon as part of the agency’s effort to enhance its peace and development initiatives.

“With focus on former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in the province, the study aims to develop a comprehensive case management (CM) guide catering to former members of various non-state groups, violent extremist groups, and adults and children in armed conflict situations,” DSWD Asst. Secretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Arnel Garcia said on Wednesday (April17).

Asst. Secretary Garcia, who led the benchmarking team, together with DSWD Field Office-5 (Bicol Region) Regional Director Norman Laurio made a courtesy visit to the Sorsogon provincial capitol building before undertaking the actual field visit and study.

Asst. Sec. Garcia said the ongoing efforts of the DSWD in conducting benchmarking studies on former members of non-state armed groups across different provinces is aimed at improving the agency’s case management guide for peace and development.

During the courtesy visit, provincial Administrator Franco Eric Ravanilla, representing Governor Jose Edwin Hamor, expressed the provincial government’s gratitude to the DSWD as he highlighted the Department’s contribution to the sustainability of Sorsogon’s peace initiatives.

A former member of the CPP-NPA also shared his experiences with the government’s support for former rebels like him.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Region-5 Director P/Colonel Dionesio T. Laceda and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) 903rd Brigade Commander BGen Jose Ricky A. Laniog were also present during the courtesy visit.