DSWD 2nd most-trusted, 3rd best-performing gov’t agency in latest OCTA survey

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) welcomed on Wednesday (April 17) the results of the 1st Quarter Tugon ng Masa (TNM) public satisfaction and trust rating survey wherein it was rated among the most trusted and best-performing agencies in the country.

The TNM survey, conducted by the OCTA Research from March 11 to 14, showed that the DSWD is second in public trust rating, alongside the Department of Health (DOH), with 79 percent and third in performance rating with 77 percent.

“This recognition underscores the tireless efforts of the DSWD in fulfilling its mandate to provide social protection and promote the welfare and dignity of the Filipino people, especially the marginalized and vulnerable sectors of society,” Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, pointed out that the agency’s high ratings exemplify its commitment to delivering efficient and compassionate services to its clients.

According to the agency spokesperson, the TNM survey results are also a validation of the significant efforts of each “Angel in Red Vest” in providing services with “extra love” and “extra care”, as envisioned by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

“The survey results serve as a valuable indicator of public perception and confidence in the DSWD’s ability to address the needs and concerns of the Filipino people along social protection,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.

Aside from the DSWD, included in the most trusted and best performing agencies based on the TNM survey are the Department of Education (DepEd), the DOH, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews with some 1,200 participants from across the Philippines.

The OCTA Research is a non-profit and independent public opinion research organization.