DSWD chief inspects disaster resource hub in Cebu

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian checks on Friday (March 8) the operation of food packs handling at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Tingub, Mandaue City.

The VDRC serves as the DSWD’s central disaster resource hub in the Visayas region which can produce 15,000 family food packs (FFPs) daily.

DSWD Central Visayas Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero, Asst. Regional Director for Administration Tonyson Luther Lee, and Asst. Regional Director for Operations Juanito Cantero assisted the Secretary during the inspection.