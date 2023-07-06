DSWD chief presents Food Stamp Program to private sector group

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian presents the significant features of the WALANG GUTOM 2027: Food Provision through Strategic Transfer and Alternative Measures Program (Food STAMP Program) to the members of the League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) during the 2023 CSR Guild Awards, on Thursday (July 6) in Makati City.

Secretary Gatchalian swears in new DSWD official

Secretary Rex Gatchalian administers the oath of office to the newly-appointed Assistant Secretary Ana Maria Paz B. Rafael on Thursday (July 6), at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon, City.