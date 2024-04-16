LGU Mambajao wins first prize in Mobile Command and Control Vehicle (MoCCoV) Challenge at ISCENE 2024

443 SHARES Share Tweet

In a display of exemplary emergency response capabilities, LGU Mambajao of Camiguin emerged as the champion in the 1st Mobile Command and Control Vehicle (MoCCoV) Operations Olympics, held at the 2nd International Smart City Exposition and Networking Engagement (ISCENE 2024) in Cauayan City, Isabela.

Competing against three other LGUs who also implement the use of MoCCoV —Aurora, Caloocan, and Tarlac—LGU Mambajao showcased its readiness and efficiency in disaster management. The MoCCoV Olympics, played by eight-member teams comprising a team leader, three command center personnel, and four search and rescue personnel, highlighted the crucial role of technology and innovation in urban disaster response.

Led by Mr. John Edrev P. Waminal, RN, LGU Mambajao’s team demonstrated their prowess alongside command center personnel Mr. Reymar E. Balacuit, Mr. Alvin Ray M. Chan, and Mr. Diosflor L. Babano, as well as search and rescue personnel Mr. Angelo T. Honculada, Mr. Junnil G. Magallon, Mr. Ferdinand C. Palarca, and Mr. Rodulfo O. Payot. Notably, two members of the team hailed from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) – Mambajao.

The Olympics, aligned with the objectives of the DOST Smart Cities Roadmap, aimed to promote sustainable and resilient urban development. Participants utilized features of the MoCCoV, such as solar turbine-powered charging, weather monitoring stations, STARLINK internet provision, surveillance equipment, two-way radio communication, quadcopter drones, search and rescue gear, and medical equipment, to effectively respond to simulated disaster scenarios.

Command center personnel provided real-time updates, including weather conditions, CCTV footage, situation reports, and postoperative assessments, showcasing the vehicle’s comprehensive capabilities in disaster management. Upon successful recovery of the victim, teams dismantled and transported the MoCCoV to signify the completion of the challenge.

LGU Mambajao’s victory earned them a cash prize of Php 50,000, while LGU Aurora secured the 1st runner-up position, winning Php 25,000. LGU Caloocan and LGU Tarlac secured the 2nd and 3rd runner-up positions, respectively, with cash prizes of Php 15,000 and Php 10,000.

The challenge aligns with the DOST Smart Cities Roadmap, emphasizing the importance of technology and innovation in fostering sustainable and resilient urban development.

All teams adhered to safety protocols, ensuring the presence of personal protective equipment (PPE) for all team members. The challenge commenced with teams fully setting up the MoCCoV in response to given scenarios, utilizing its features for coordinated disaster response efforts.

The iSCENE 2024 aims to highlight the significance of science, technology, and innovation in building smarter and more resilient communities. With the theme, “Synergy Unleashed: Becoming Smart Cities Through Strategic Partnerships,” the event aims to highlight the innovative approaches to urban development. (Troy Anthony A. Omol/DOST Camiguin)

#ScienceForThePeople

#OneDOST4U

About DOST-10

The Department of Science and Technology – Region 10 (DOST 10) envisions to be an effective and competent catalyst of inclusive development by providing world-class and innovative Science & Technology services in Region 10.