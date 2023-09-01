DSWD offices remain open to render public service amid work suspension in NCR

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Central Office in Quezon City as well as its National Capital Region (NCR) Field Office will remain open on Friday (September 1) to provide uninterrupted service to its clients, particularly those in urgent need of assistance from the Department.

On Thursday (Aug. 31), Malacanang suspended work in government offices and classes in all public schools due to the floodings in Metro Manila brought about by continuous rains due to the habagat, which was enhanced by Typhoons Goring and Hanna.

A Memorandum Circular (MC) signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin stated that “those agencies whose functions include the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with the operations and render the necessary services.”

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian cited the clause in the (MC) which provided that agencies whose functions include the delivery of basic services “shall continue with the operations and render the necessary services” for the Memorandum directing all DSWD officials, employees as well as contracts of service (COS) and job orders (JO) to report for work on Friday.

Secretary Gatchalian’s directive calls for the unhampered service in the FO-NCR as well as all satellite offices in Metro Manila where the Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) are being dispensed.

Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said Secretary Gatchalian has also ordered all available DSWD shuttle services to ferry employees residing in flooded areas to ensure that they will not be inconvenienced on their way to work.

“The whole DSWD Central Office, Field Office-NCR and all satellite offices in Metro Manila are open to provide public service. We continue to process the AICS and other forms of assistance for our indigent kababayans,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is concurrent DSWD spokesperson, said.

Asst. Sec. Lopez also pointed out that DSWD disaster teams are on high alert status to render disaster operations and provide resource augmentation to local government units (LGUs) affected by the weather disturbance.

“The DSWD-NCR is in coordination with the local governments of Quezon City, Taguig and Caloocan where evacuation centers have been set up. The FO-NCR is ready to provide assistance to the families and individuals who will be given temporary shelter in evacuation centers,” the DSWD spokesperson said.