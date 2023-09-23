DSWD starts CFW payout for parent-teachers of Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) conducts the first cash-for-work payout for parents and guardians of struggling and non-reader beneficiaries of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program at the Kapitbahayan Elementary School on Friday (September 22).

Parents ang guardians who attended eight Nanay-Tatay sessions received Php 1,880, with a daily rate of Php 235.

The Nanay Tatay session is one of the components of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring program. Through the trained Youth Development Workers (YDWs), parents and guardians attend learning and parenting sessions with topics such as understanding the self as a parent, dynamics of the Filipino family, challenges in parenting, child development and children’s rights, among others.