DSWD, UNICEF sign MOU for responsive social protection system during disasters

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Philippine Country Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday (April 11) at the DSWD Central Office, Quezon City for the implementation of a Standby Agreement on Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT).

The partnership between the two agencies will strengthen the government’s provision of shock responsive social protection measures during emergencies and disasters to children and their families.

Other attendees in the MOU signing were DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group Diana Rose Cajipe, Assistant Secretary for Partnerships Building and Resource Mobilization Ana Marie Rafael, and UNICEF Philippines Deputy Representative for Programmes Behzad Noubary.