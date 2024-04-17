English literacy class made available for clients of Iligan City Jail-male dormitory

332 SHARES Share Tweet

When serving a term or awaiting the outcome of the charges against them, a Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) may consider learning English to be the least of their concerns.

However, English language professionals from Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) reawakened the interest of those among them who wish to continue their lives after incarceration maximizing the most valuable and extensively used language on the globe.

On April 13, 2024, the English literacy course offered by MSU-IIT’s College of Education (CED) commenced specifically designed to address the needs and circumstances of the PDL residing in the Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory (ICJMD). As an opening activity, the pre-test on subject-verb agreement was used to gauge student readiness facilitated by CED faculty members led by Prof. Angeline Dinoro.

Under its educational program, the English literacy class is on top of the Alternative Learning System (ALS) curriculum offered by ICJMD to its clients. The ALS includes provision of elementary, junior and senior high school classes to qualified PDL.

Proficiency in English involves reading, writing, speaking, and listening. It enables one to express his or her ideas and views to others, learn new things, and communicate with others. It can also include such things as awareness of the sounds of language, awareness of print, and the relationship between letters and sounds. Other English literacy skills include vocabulary, spelling, and comprehension.

English has long been the most respected and well-known language in the world. Stated differently, it serves as a useful instrument for global communication. It is used in the majority of business contracts, transactions, and even product descriptions. Therefore, if one wishes to stay up to date and understand the global business language, studying English is imperative.

“You can more easily understand standard business communications if you speak English,” according to JO1 Vanessa C Manguilimotan, ALS Instructional Manager at ICJMD. “Learning English is a terrific method to advance one’s communication abilities, cultural awareness, and employment chances.”

PDL Jess, a program participant who hopes to leave the country in search of better fortune and a greener pasture after the expected dismissal of the charges against him, shared “It can help with travel and offer you an advantage when applying for work overseas.”

The non-formal course on English literacy is just among the many other courses offered by CED in its ‘Livelihood Skills Trainings among Persons Deprived of Liberty at BJMP-Iligan City Jail’ project.

Other classes they are offering under the initiative includes cooking, baking and pastry, cosmetology, tote bag making, canvas printing, T-shirt printing, welding, computer-aided drafting, sketching and photoshop.

CED’s initiative forms part of the ‘Behind the Bars Program’ inked between MSU-IIT and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Region X (BJMPRO-X) in November 2023. The Program seeks to mobilize the entire MSU-IIT community to help prepare PDL of ICJMD for their ultimate reintegration into society by giving them skills related to entrepreneurship, literacy, craftsmanship, and interpersonal relationships.