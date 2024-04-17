Manila LGU equips MPD with 270 handheld radios, Ibay thankful

radios that they can use for faster communications. Also in photo is Alma Galvez, chief admin officer of MADAO. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE Manila city government handed over a total of 270 handheld radio units to the Manila Police District (MPD) to aid it members in the performance of their duties.

Mayor Honey Lacuna personally turned over the said units to MPD Director, Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, with City Administrator Bernie Ang and Alma Galvez, chief administrative officer of the Manila Anti-Drug Abuse Office (MADAO) also present.

Lacuna said the turned over equipment is the city’s small way of expressing its all-out support and gratitude to the MPD which had been effectively keeping the premier city peaceful, orderly and safe. Said units were purchased by the Manila peace and order council headed by Lacuna with Ang as the vice chair.

“It is because of the MPD, of course through the leadership of Gen. Ibay, that all of us who reside in Manila are able to go about our daily lives without having to worry about being victimized by criminal elements and also sleep soundly at night,” the mayor, who resides in Sampaloc, said.

According to Ang, the city officials are fully behind Lacuna’s commitment to provide any and all kinds of support possible to the MPD, saying they are under orders to continually think of ways to boost the capabilities of the premier police force so it could live up to its tag as the ‘Manila’s Finest.’

For his part, Ibay expressed his gratitude to the mayor, saying the donated radio units will go a long way in aiding the police so they can function even better and faster.

“Nagpapasalamat kami kay mayora dahil sa pagbibigay ng additional radio equipment at magagamit nang husto ito ng ating mga patrollers,” he said.

Ibay added: “Minsan walang signal ang mga cellphones, makaka-konekta connect tayo makakausap natin sila sa mga responde at patrulya na kanilang gagawin.”

The MPD chief reaffirmed the commitment of the city’s police force in keeping the streets of Manila safe from criminal elements at all times.