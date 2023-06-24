Five Women Entrepreneurs Shine at NorthMin Search Regional Pitch Competition

Top five winners of the regional pitch competition receive their plaque during the announcement of winners at the Babaye para sa Babaye: WHWise search for Innovative Women Entrepreneurs.

Top five winners of the regional pitch competition receive their plaque during the announcement of winners at the Babaye para sa Babaye: WHWise search for Innovative Women Entrepreneurs.

In a remarkable display of entrepreneurial talent, five out of 10 innovative women entrepreneurs emerged as winners at the regional pitch competition during the Babaye para sa Babaye: WHWise Northern Mindanao’s search for innovative women entrepreneurs on June 14, 2023, at Limketkai Mall Activity Center.

Winners from Cagayan de Oro City are the following: Nenita M. Tan of Best Friend Goodies, Nadine Angelica Gadia-Casiño of Alima Mother Support Center, and Melody G. Paurillo of Kahero Apps Inc. Meanwhile winners from Bukidnon are: Anna Paula S. Chiong of Mama Nene’s Homemade Delights from Malaybalay City, and Irene Mae L. Sinhayan of ISY Handicrafts from Talakag. The five winners each received Php 50,000.00 grant support.

The Department of Science and Technology spearheaded the implementation of the program in collaboration with the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD), Philippine Commission on Women Northern Mindanao Field Office (PCW-NMFO), University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP) CDO BITES, Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) iDEYA, and the Department of Trade and Industry 10.

“As we witness these remarkable pitches, let us embrace the spirit of collaboration, compassion, and innovation. Let us celebrate the power of women helping women as these entrepreneurs inspire and support each other in their pursuit of social change”, DOST X Regional Director Engr. Romela N. Ratilla said in her opening speech.

This program is a platform for innovative women entrepreneurs to be recognized in hopes of empowering them to continue significant contributions to their local communities. Women-Helping-Women: Innovating Social Enterprises (WHWise) Initiative was launched by DOST-PCIEERD in 2021 to support women-led social enterprises and serve more communities.

Ma. Lourdes Acosta-Alba, Former Representative of the 1st Legislative District of Bukidnon, Leonila G. Cajarte, Assistant Regional Director of NEDA 10, Monica Mabaylan-Ruiz, Unit Manager of USTP Technology Promotions and Commercialization Office, and Liza A. Macapayad, Assistant Regional Director of DOST 10 served as judges of the pitching competition.

Alima Mother Support Center offers pregnancy care services and innovates breastfeeding services to make sure mothers get skilled breastfeeding support. ISY Handicrafts assures the hand-weaving culture and traditions are preserved. Bestfriend Goodies Inc. supports government, NGOs, and private organizations’ feeding programs through packed nutritious foods. Kahero Apps Inc. helps small and medium small enterprises track their real-time sales and inventory reports. Mama Nene’s Homemade Delights prioritizes hiring IP applicants from the locality for livelihood. They will compete against qualifiers from other regions for the National Innovation Challenge for a chance to win a grant of up to two million pesos.

The top 10 finalists underwent seminars, workshops, and one-on-one coaching sessions to help improve their presentations for the regional pitching. Hanzel Luke P. De Vera, from Philippine Commission on Women Northern Mindanao Field Office, delivered a talk about Gender Development Framework to the attendees of the pitching competition. (Efraem O. Egoc/DOST10)

About DOST-X

The Department of Science and Technology – Region 10 (DOST 10) envisions to be an effective and competent catalyst of inclusive development by providing world-class and innovative Science & Technology services in Region 10.