Foreign nationals in RP reminded of annual report deadline

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that a total of 88,072 registered foreign nationals have already submitted themselves for annual report for the month of January, as he also reminded aliens holding immigrant and non-immigrant visas and those who were issued an alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card) that they are required to present themselves to the bureau for the first 60 days of the year for the annual report.

Tansingco said that in order to streamline the process, the BI has outlined specific requirements, including a completely filled-out online registration accessible via the BI’s e-services website.

Reporting foreign nationals must also present their original valid ACR I-Card with valid visas, along with a valid passport.

Atty. Jose Carlitos Licas, BI alien registration division chief, said that exempted from physically reporting to the BI are foreign nationals who are below 14 years old, those who are 60 years old and older, those mentally or physically incapacitated, pregnant women and foreigners with medical conditions.

The physical annual report for the BI’s head office will be conducted at the 3rd Level Center Atrium, Robinsons Manila and at the Government Service Express (GSE) Unit of SM Mall of Asia, from Mondays to Fridays, excluding holidays, between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Apart from the two malls, BI offices nationwide may also cater to the reporting.

Virtual annual report for registered foreign nationals present in the Philippines during the annual report period may also be availed using the BI’s e-services platform at http://e-services.immigration.gov.ph.

The reporting period will last until March 1, 2024, he said, adding that the bureau has transferred its annual reporting operations to more accessible locations and have put up an online portal for virtual reporting.

“What we are doing is facilitative—we want to make it easier for foreign nationals to comply with the law to ensure better regulation,” the BI chief said.