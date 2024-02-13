PAGSS awarded by JDL Express of China for service excellence

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Jiangsu Jingdong Cargo Airlines, a subsidiary of one of the biggest freighter and cargo operators, JDL Express of China, recently awarded the Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions, Inc (PAGSS), its Ground Handling and Cargo Handling partner in Manila.

The award was given in commemoration of its successful launch and excellence in service.

The said award was received by PAGSS President and Chief Executive Officer Janette Cordero and Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing and Contracts Angelo Dyoco.

It was learned that PAGSS from Manila was chosen as JG’s first ever overseas operations out of China.

Jiangsu operates a twice weekly freighter service from Shenzen to Manila.