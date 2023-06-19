Governor Jerry Singson as a teacher

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Ilocos Sur – Governor Jeremias “Jerry” C. Singson shares a story entitled ” Kabaelak Kadin?”, written by Maricris Gregorio and illustrated by Maria Cristina Sison to the kindergarten pupils at Bantay West Integrated School and Tay-ac Elementary School on June 16, 2023.

The school teaching staff and non-teaching staff led by Mrs. Benilda R. Canonizado together with the public schools district supervisor of Bantay, Dr. Alma R. Tabilang, and the curriculum implementation division chief, Dr. Jose Bueno Jr. welcomely greeted Governor Singson.

Gov. Jerry Singson’s iRead, iLearn, iStudy program is praised by the teachers of Bantay West Integrated School. Principal Benilda Rabang Canonizado praised Governor Jerry Singson’s beautiful iRead, iStudy, iLearn program that has benefited the students of Bantay West Integrated School.

According to the Principal, this is a beautiful program of the Governor because it reminds the children of the importance of education, and children are so lucky because Gov. Jerry himself will share the story.

The iLearn program is part of the Governor’s One Ilocos Sur, Ten Point agenda. The children were happy and passionate about listening to a story and answering the question of their teacher, Governor Singson. Governor Singson said this shows that the Provincial Government has a lot of support in the field of education.

The entire Tay-ac Elementary School was also delighted to be selected as the venue for the program led by Principal Rosalinda Laurente. CID Chief Dr. Bueno Jr. representing Schools Division Superintendent Joel B. Lopez was present at the event.