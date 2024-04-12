‘Hybrid Train’: A major contribution to transport industry

222 SHARES Share Tweet

DEPARTMENT of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary, Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr., was happy to ride the Hybrid Electric Road Train (HERT) during the opening ceremonies of the 2nd International Smart City Exposition and Networking Engagement (iSCENE 2024) on April 11–13, 2024, at the Isabela Convention Center, Cauayan City, Isabela.

HERT measures 40 meters in length, runs at a top speed of 50 kph, and can carry 240 passengers per trip. It has two variants– the 160-passengers per coach model and the bigger 240-passengers per coach model. It runs on a combination of diesel and fuel and a 260-battery generator, thus referred to as a hybrid.

HERT does not need infrastructure reconfiguration as it runs on ordinary paved roads similar to the Bus Rapid Transportation system. Although it would require a dedicated lane, the benefit it would provide to the commuting public is considered substantial.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, HERT has made a major contribution to the free transportation of front-line workers and health workers in the city of Cauayan, Isabela, until the end of the Enhanced Community Quarantine period.