Manila holds parade to drum up awareness on fire prevention

Mayor Honey Lacuna led the city government of Manila’s observance of the “Fire Prevention Month 2024” with a parade aimed at drumming up awareness on how to prevent fire incidents from happening.

Themed, “S𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐠-𝐈𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐚 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐠, 𝐃𝐢 𝐊𝐚 𝐍𝐚𝐠-𝐈𝐢𝐬𝐚,” the said parade was also spearheaded by the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) under Director Arnel Angeles.

During the parade, Angeles said the participants, which included members of different fire volunteer organizations in Metro Manila, also gave away flyers containing tips on fire prevention.

Lacuna reiterated her constant call for residents to make sure that during incidents of fire, they prioritize saving lives than properties.

“Tandaan po natin palagi, na ang mga kasangkapan ay maaring mapalitan pero ang buhay ay hindi, kaya sana, kapag may sunog, unahin po nating iligtas ang ating mga sarili at mga kasamahan sa bahay,” she said.

Lacuna also lamented that even before the entry of the Fire Prevention Month this March, there have been fire hitting the city sometimes even simultaneously.

Thus, she expressed hope that the parade will help create consciousness on how to prevent fire and readiness as to what to do during such an unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, it wsa learned that the Department of Tourism Western Visayas paid the MDRRMO a visit.

During the said visit, the MDRRMO shared its best practices with regard to responding to fire, emergencies and calamities and all other forms of disaster, not only within Manila but in other parts of the country if and when needed.

The MDRRMO gave the said visitors “Go Bags” which contain paraphernalia that are useful in cases of disaster.