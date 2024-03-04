Mayor Honey leads observance of Fire Prevention Month in Manila, commends Manila Fire District, MDRRMO and fire volunteers

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo with (to the mayor's right) Manila Fire District Chief Supt. Christine Doctor-Cula and MFD members as they led the observance of the Fire Prevention Month. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo with (to the mayor's right) Manila Fire District Chief Supt. Christine Doctor-Cula and MFD members as they led the observance of the Fire Prevention Month. (JERRY S. TAN)

499 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna led the observance of the Fire Prevention Month with a call for residents to carefully watch over the children and senior citizens in their household who may leave behind unplugged appliances, candles or stoves that may cause fire.

At the regular Monday flag raising ceremony hosted by the Manila Fire Department (MFD) headed by Supt. Christine Doctor-Cula, Lacuna also expressed her gratitude and commendation to the MFD and their partners in helping the city during fire incidents.

The mayor particularly cited the members of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) headed by its director, Arnel Angeles and the different groups of fire volunteers who have been working hand-in-hand with the MFD in every fire incident in the city.

According to Lacuna, the MFD, MDRRMO and fire volunteers do not only respond to fires but also to calamities and other emergency situations, such as road accidents.

Residents, meanwhile, were called upon by Lacuna to see to it that the children and senior citizens in their homes are educated on how to exercise the necessary precaution and safety measures on the use of appliances to avoid making them cause fire.

“Turuan po sana natin ang ating mga anak at ating senior citizens.. palagi po natin silang antabayanan kasi minsan ay nakakalimutan po nila o naiiwang bukas ang ibang kagamitan kaya mag-ingat tayo,” she said.

Lacuna noted that even before the Fire Prevention Month, fires have already been hitting the city and even other parts of Metro Manila.

“Kaya naman ganoon na lamang ang aking pasasalamat sa Manila Fire Department sa lahat-lahat ng kanilang ginagawa. Kung minsan, dalawang magkasabay o kaya sunod-sunod na araw sabay-sabay, pero parang di sila napapagod. Kahit alam nila kung gaano kadelikado, sugod pa rin sila nang sugod. Ganyan nila pinahahalagahan ang buhay at ari-arian ng bawat isang Manilenyo,” Lacuna stressed.

In commending the MFD, Lacuna also cited the MDRRMO teams and the fire volunteers who have been aiding the MFD in its firefighting and emergency response efforts.

“Saludo po ako sa inyong lahat at ‘wag po sana kayong magsasawa na kami ay alagaan at proteksyunan lalo na sa mga sakuna,” the mayor said.