Mayor Honey Lacuna with Vice Mayor Yul Servo and chief of staff Joshue Santiago before the flagraising ceremony where the lady mayor commended and congratulated the Manila Prosecutor's Office Behind the mayor (right) is city security force chief Col. Ronaldo Santiago (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna congratulated and commended the Manila Prosecutors’ Office (MPO) after it was awarded as the Most Outstanding City Prosecutor’s Office in Metro Manila.

“Isa lang ang ibig sabihin niyan.Napapatupad ng Manila Prosecutor’s Office ang tungkuling iginawad at inaasahan sa kanila hindi lamang ng mga Manilenyo kundi ng mga taong nagkakaroon ng kaso sa lungsod,” the lady mayor said.

Lacuna notes that among the reasons why the MPO received such recognition is its swift action in having cases before them resolved.

The mayor said that she herself is a witness as to the number of times that employoees and the leadership of the MPO have gained awards and commendation for the speedy resolution of cases that fall under their jurisdiction.

“Sabi nga, kapag nabibigyan ng aksyon ay nabibigyan na din natin ng hustisya ang mga nasasakdal at nagsasakdal,” Lacuna stressed.

Amid all these, Lacuna said that the MPO continues to find ways to provide even better services.

She called on the city residents and the public in general to participate in a survey being done by the MPO which is aimed to identify areas of services that need further improvement.

MPO deputy city prosecutdor Venus Marzan, for her part, thanked Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Secretary to the Mayor Marlon Lacson and City Administrator Bernie Ang for their continued assistance to the MPO in all its needs.

She assured that the MPO does a continous monitoring of all the cases pending before them, assuring that the cases do not drag.

“Ang mga kaso na nakalatag sa Manila City Prosecutor’s Office ay di nagtatagal. Ang kaso sa inquest within the day or the following day ay natatapos na ang information at pwede na magpiyansa ang nasasakdal,”Marzan said.

Marzan said the MPO is conducting a survery to determine and pinpoint possible problems as well as entertain complaints and suggestions for the purpose of further improving the services of the MPO.