Mayor Honey leads free diabetes screening of public school studes in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila Health Department (MHD) Chief Dr. Arnold 'Poks' Pangan personally lead the free diabetes screening of Grade 12 students in 24 public schools within Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna led the free diabetes screening of all Grade 12 students in Manila‘s public schools as part of the city’s observance of the ‘World Diabetes Day’ on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Joining her in spearheading the activity was Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan, who said that at least 7,000 to 8,000 students from 24 schools will benefit from the said screening.

Simultaneously, the mayor announced that the iconic Manila Clock Tower will be sporting blue lights, still in observance of the ‘World Diabetes Day.’

Lacuna commended the MHD for having come up with a program that would thwart or at the very least address the rising number of youngsters who have diabetes at such an early age.

“Napakarami o napakataas na po ng bilang ng may diabetes hindi lang sa Pilipinas kundi sa buong mundo,” she said.

“Mas maige na po na matukoy natin sa murang edad pa lang kung sino sa ating mga kaanak o anak ang namemeligro o me diabetes na,” Lacuna stressed.

Herself a doctor, Lacuna underscored the importance of early detection in any kind of illness.

According to her, the age-old saying that “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” holds true specially in the case of diabetes which irreversible.

She also reminded Manilans that diabetes does not only hit the elderly or adults, but children as well.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa MHD sa pagsusumikap na magkaroon ng mga programa para matutukan ang mga pangunahing suliraning pangkalusugan ng mga taga-lungsod,” said Lacuna.