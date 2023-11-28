Mayor Honey reopens Lagusnilad to the public

Mayor Honey Lacuna personally opened to the public the newly-upgraded Lagusnilad underpass, joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, City Engineer Armand Andres and (left, behind Lacuna) department of public services chief Nicole Kaye Amurao. (JERRY S. TAN)

In time for the onset of the Christmas season, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna yesterday reopened to the public the Lagusnilad Underpass on Taft Avenue in Ermita, Manila after it underwent major rehabilitation for several months.

Joined by Vice Mayor Yul Servo, City Engineer Armand Andres, Chief of Staff Joshue Santiago, Congressman Irwin Tieng and Manila Police District (MPD) Director Arnold Thomas Ibay, among others, Lacuna personally led the reopening of the said underpass and announced that its pumping system will also be undergoing an upgrade.

Lacuna said the reopening to motorists of Lagusnilad is expected to ease the traffic flow, it being the major thoroughfare being taken by motorists going to shopping destinations that are frequented by gift shoppers such as Divisoria and Quiapo.

According to the mayor, the newly-rehabilitated underpass will be lit up on both sides, in addition to the solar studs put on the concrete flooring, so as to ensure the safety of motorists traversing it.

With the Lagusnilad redevelopment, Lacuna said: “Pag umulan, inaasahan nating hindi na ito babahain at magluluba-lubak. Tinaasan din natin ang semento at hindi po ito aspalto lamang.”

It was learned that while Lagusnilad falls under the jurisdiction of the national government, the local government took the initiative to have it repaired owing to complaints from the motorists regarding the sorry state of the underpass.

“Tumulong lang kami kasi kami ang laging nasisisi,” she sighed. Works in the said underpass began in May.

The lady mayor said that the city government shouldered P50 million of the expenses while the office of Rep. Tieng contributed P20 million.

She also said that Tieng had committed to give P100 million more as additional budget that will be used for upgrading the pumping system, explaining that the underpass falls below sea water level thus, the flooding.

According to Andres, the Lagusnilad underwent a total upgrade by means of concreting, drainage system improvement, curing and waterproofing, among others.

Just like before, Lacuna said that all kinds of vehicles may use the underpass and that it will remain open even while the pumping system is undergoing an upgrade.

The mayor also assured the residents of Manila that the improvement of roads in the city is a continuing thing.