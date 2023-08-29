Meet Andrew Jalbuena Pasaporte at the Manila International Book Fair 2023!

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines – The literary world is excited as the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) returns to the SMX Convention Center in Pasay from September 14 to 17, 2023. With its vibrant ambiance, MIBF is a gathering place for literature enthusiasts, authors, and publishers to revel in the magic of books.

Rising Author Andrew Jalbuena Pasaporte

As the countdown begins, the spotlight is on middle-grade author Andrew Jalbuena Pasaporte, set to grace MIBF 2023. His debut novel, “Gimo Jr. and the Aswang Clan,” has struck a chord with young readers, catapulting Pasaporte into the limelight as a rising author in the local literary scene. With a knack for storytelling that resonates, Pasaporte brings a fresh voice that bridges generations.

Engaging the Gimo Jr Gang and Beyond

On September 17, Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., MIBF attendees are in for a treat as they join Pasaporte at the 8Letters booth (Booth 266) for an exclusive book signing event. This intimate gathering invites readers to connect with the characters of “Gimo Jr. and the Aswang Clan,” immersing themselves in the world of Danny, Eddie, and Mary. Pasaporte’s engaging narrative invites readers to explore a fusion of supernatural elements and Filipino culture, breathing life into his captivating tale.

“Nothing less than exciting. This might be the quickest book signing in MIBF history!” Andrew Jalbuena Pasaporte laughed when asked about the 30-minute signing event.

Pasaporte’s Background and Beyond

Andrew Jalbuena Pasaporte, a podcast producer for a US-based tech show and a marketing lead for a legal tech startup, is no stranger to storytelling. His journey, which includes winning awards in writing competitions and crafting his first novel, highlights his passion and unwavering dedication to his craft. The success of “Gimo Jr. and the Aswang Clan,” which recently sold out at the Philippine Book Festival in Manila and Davao and the Cebu Literary Festival, underlines Pasaporte’s unique ability to craft stories that resonate with readers of all ages.

As the Manila International Book Fair draws near, the literary community eagerly anticipates the convergence of creativity, imagination, and a shared love for literature. Mark your calendars for a memorable experience that ignites literary passions and opens doors to captivating worlds.

For more information:

About Andrew Jalbuena Pasaporte, please visit: https://andrewjalbuenapasaporte.com/

About the Manila International Book Fair, please visit: https://www.manilabookfair.com/