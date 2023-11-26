Mayor Honey, MHD urge Manilans to avail of free services at city’s 44 health centers

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold 'Poks' Pangan invite the public to visit the city's health centers and avail of the free services there. (JERRY S. TAN)

PLEASE visit our health centers.

This was the call made by Mayor Honey Lacuna to all residents of Manila who need primary health care, saying such services are being given free of charge.

The health centers, Lacuna said, are there to provide free consultation, check-ups, medicines and referral to the city-run hospitals should the need arise based on the check-up made.

Citing a report from Manila Health Department chief Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan, Lacuna said that the city’s 44 health centers now offer new services like free laboratory tests and electrocardiogram or ECG.

These services, she said, are costly if availed of in private hospitals, along with ultrasound, which is also being offered at no cost to pregnant women in the city.

The mayor stressed the need for checkups so as to detect illnesses at their early stage, in order to avoid hospitalization which is more costly and may even be too late.

Meanwhile, Pangan encouraged the residents to try the city’s new patient health center online appointment system which he said is pursuant to the Universal Health Care Act and one of the eight-point agenda of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa.

The digitalization or elecornic medical recording is being utilized to hasten the services being provided in the city’s health centers spread all across the city, he said.

Just the same, Pangan assured those who cannot do the online appointment system due to lack of cellphone, load or internet that the health centers continue to entertain walk-in patients.

“Ke naka-appointment o walk-in, malugod po kayong tatanggapon sa ating health centers. Bumista kayo para maramdaman ninyo ang kalinga at mabigyan kayo ng libreng serbisyo,” Pangan said.