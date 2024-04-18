No motorcycle clamping in Manila – Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna directs MTPB chief Dennis Viaje to investigate complaints and concerns regarding motorcycle clamping as she ordered it stopped. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna directs MTPB chief Dennis Viaje to investigate complaints and concerns regarding motorcycle clamping as she ordered it stopped. (JERRY S. TAN)

222 SHARES Share Tweet

MAYOR Honey Lacuna has ordered a stop to the implementation of a city ordinance which includes motorcycles in clamping operations, as she cautioned the public against falling prey to a fake audio recording mimicking her voice.

Lacuna directed the Manila Barangay Bureau (MBB) under Diosdado Santiago to inform all the city’s 896 barangays that there would be no clamping of motorcycles while also ordering Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) chief Dennis Viaje to investigate the concerns and complaints brought upon their office regarding the implementation of the said ordinance.

On the other hand, Lacuna tasked the barangay officials to remind their constituents of the proper and designated parking areas for their vehicles, to include motorcycles, in order to avoid obstructions.

Ordinance No. 8998 includes motorcycles in the list of vehicles for clamping if they are illegally-parked, pursuant to an agreement reached by mayors in Metro Manila and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on national roads and Mabuhay lanes.

Lacuna said she ordered a stop to the clamping of motorcycles due to complaints and certain concerns raised on the issue and its implementation.

Meanwhile, Lacuna warned the public not to fall prey to fake audio messages being circulated mimicking her voice.

She said that all legitimate, formal announcements regarding goings-on and new policies in the city are always disseminated through the Manila Public Information Office Facebook Page or her official Facebook Page, Dra. Honey Lacuna.

The lady mayor’s pronouncement came after a 48-second audio recording was circulated recently, announcing the implementation of the ordinance subjecting illegally-parked motorcycles to clamping. The recording immitated the way Lacuna spoke.