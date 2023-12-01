NPA nabbed by CIDG at NAIA Terminal 1

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A MANHUNT operation resulted in the arrest of a member of the New People’s Army-Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NPA-NEMRC) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

Detectives of CIDG Rizal together with Intelligence Division, 404th A MC RMFB 4A, AFP and PNP Aviation Security Group, Airport Police, effected the arrest at the NAIA Terminal 1 Immigration area on November 29, 2023 at about 1:30 PM in , Brgy. 194 Pasay City, Metro Manila.

In a report to CIDG Director, PMGen Romeo M Caramat, Jr, the arrested accused was identified as Jennifer Zamora Abad alias “Josephine Abad/Peping.” 50, who is reportedly wanted for murder under the warrant of arrest issued by Hon. Lilibeth O Ladaga, Executive/Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 28 Lianga, Surigao Del Sur on November 21, 2019 who recommended no bail.

“Abad is the Regional Finance Staff of NEMRC (Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee) facilitating the monthly support of RWAC, NEMRC. Further, she facilitated the consolidation of clearings of RWAS staff personnel allowances. She is also in-charge in the collection of RBKU (Rebolusyonaryong Buwis sa Kaaway na Uri) in Surigao Del Sur area and has direct contact with alias “Maria Malaya” Secretary of NEMRC,” the CIDG Director said.

“As we continuously support the CPNP’s 5-Focused Agenda, PGen Benjamin C. Acorda, Jr., particularly with regard to having aggressive and honest law enforcement operations, the CIDG is unrelenting in its fight against criminality, particularly against radicals who sow discord and terror that undermine the nation’s peace and security, in an endeavor to put an end to all atrocities in the nation,” the CIDG added.

The arrested accused was brought to CIDG Rizal PFU Office for documentation and proper disposition.