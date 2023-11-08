“OPLAN Biyaheng Ayos: BSKE & Undas 2023” ends with 1.2M passengers, 8K flights and 84% OTP

443 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Bryan Co said that 1.2 million passengers. 8,000 flights and a remarkable On-Time Performance (OTP) rating of 84% was successfully achieved during the conduct of the “OPLAN Biyaheng Ayos: Barangay & Sangguniang Kabataan Elections and Undas 2023” at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

“We attribute the smooth operations to the extensive preparations made not only by MIAA but also to the collaboration of our partners and stakeholders, including the airlines, ground handlers, and over 20 various government agencies operating at NAIA,” Co said, as he assured that MIAA will implement more improvement plans along the way to enhance the passenger experience at NAIA.

It was learned from public affairs office chief Connie Bungag that from October 27 to November 5, total flight movements reached 8,001 with an average of 800 flights per day, including 3,055 international, 4,754 domestic and 192 cargo and utility flights. This marks a 25% rise from the 6,427 total flights during the same period in 2022.

In line with MIAA’s projections for the ten-day period, which covered the extended weekends and holidays of this year’s Undas season, a total of 1,232,130 passengers—comprising 606,845 international and 625,285 domestic passengers—transited through the country’s main gateway, averaging 123,213 daily, she added.

Bungaag said this represents a 44% increase compared to the passenger volume of 856,030 during the same period in 2022. The highest peak in passenger volume for both domestic and international flights reached 134,353 on November 5, surpassing last year’s numbers by 39%.

Despite flight movements exceeding 800 flights per day from November 1 to 5, Bungag said MIAA achieved an average flight OTP of 84% for the entire Undas 2023 season, with the highest OTP ratings of 89% recorded on November 2 and 3, indicating that a significant majority of flights departed and arrived within 15 minutes of the scheduled time, well within international standards.

“We are pleased with these results, which indicate the continuous recovery of the aviation sector from the COVID-19 pandemic. We find encouragement in the actual numbers aligning with our projections,” Co said.

He added that MIAA’s Schedule and Terminal Assignment Rationalization (STAR) program, which involved terminal reassignments for select airlines aimed at optimizing the capacity of the four NAIA terminals, has significantly enhanced the airport authority’s passenger handling and accommodation, especially during the peak season.