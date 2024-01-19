Oplan Pag-Abot teams try their hands at using a tablet-based profiling app

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Reach-out teams of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Oplan Pag-Abot undertake profiling activities on Thursday (January 18) for families and individuals in street situation using a tablet-based profiling app to update a client’s information in real-time from a remote location.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for e-Governance and Information and Technology (IT) Concerns Julius Gorospe leads the roll-out of this e-profiling tool which is part of the agency’s digital transformation efforts that aim to expedite the overall reach-out operations of Oplan Pag-Abot Teams.

A priority project of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Oplan Pag-Abot aims to reach out to people living and staying on sidewalks and provide them with the necessary and appropriate interventions to enable them to live safely and away from the hazards of the streets.