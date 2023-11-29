PBBM, Sen. Padilla invited to the 27th PAPI National Press Congress in Laoag City

388 SHARES Share Tweet

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” and Sen. Robin Padilla are among the expected guests to grace the 27th National Press Congress at Fort Ilocandia Resort Hotel in Laoag City on Dec. 11-13.

This year’s theme “Media’s crucial role in encouraging agricultural, scientific and technological innovations in LGUs” aims to center on what science, technology and innovations can do to uplift the agricultural sector.

This year’s celebration will be in cooperation and coordination with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region 1 Office, the Ilocos Norte provincial government and the Laoag city government.

The annual Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) event is mandated under Presidential Proclamation No. 1187, declaring December every year as the Month of the Community Press in the Service of the Nation. The issuance also designates PAPI as lead agency for the annual observance and enjoins and urges all other agencies to lend their earnest support to its related activities.

Others invited to participate in the occasion are PAPI regular members, most of whom are community newspaper publishers and associate members that include media executives, information officers, editors, broadcasters, reporters, and campus journalists from throughout the country.

Loyalty awards shall be bestowed to those who have been active and remained with PAPI from 1970 and 1980 while plaques of recognition and appreciation will be given to deserving members.

PAPI president, Nelson S. Santos announced that other event participants are DOST Secretary, Dr. Renato U. Solidum; Ilocos Norte Provincial Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc; Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon; DOST Region 1 director, Dr. Teresita Tabaog; DOST undersecretary for operations, Sancho A. Mabborang; Johnny Dayang, PAPI chairman emeritus; DILG secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr.; Jose “Joe” Torres, director-general of Public Information Agency (PIA); Paul Gutierrez, executive director of PTFoMS; Errol Dacame , POBA President; Dr. Richard Nixon Gomez, Bauertek Corporation’s general manager; Executive Judge Flordeliz E. Cabanlit-Fargas of Trece Martires City, Cavite. and Richard P. Burgos, DOST-STII Director.