PBCOM Employees Support La Liga Mariquina’s Oplan Kontra Gutom Initiative Through Plate of Joy Program

As part of PBCOM’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement, the bank’s employees have responded to a fundraising initiative called the Plate of Joy program. This program aims to provide nutritious foods for less fortunate students, aligning with PBCOM’s dedication to social responsibility.

La Liga Mariquina, a non-stock, non-profit organization based in Marikina City, has been a key partner in this initiative. Since 2016, La Liga Mariquina has been dedicated to empowering people through various programs, including “Oplan Laban Kontra Gutom,” which aims to combat malnutrition through feeding programs, seminars, and medical missions.

In 2023, La Liga Mariquina launched a revitalized phase of the Oplan Kontra Gutom Initiative, generously funded by PBCOM. This phase focuses on providing nutritious meals to children aged 6-12 years old in communities with elevated malnutrition rates, as identified by local health authorities.

The initiative includes the collection of data on participating children, including their Body Mass Index (BMI) prior to enrollment. From October 1, 2023, onwards, these children have been receiving balanced meals at designated intervals throughout the day, following nutritional guidelines established by the National Nutritional Council. Additionally, support in the form of essential vitamins is provided by the City/Municipal Health Office to augment the children’s dietary intake.

Parents and guardians actively contribute to the initiative by volunteering as cooks and servers, while also participating in Health Awareness Seminars and Livelihood Training Workshops conducted by La Liga Mariquina. Children enrolled in the program also benefit from talent development sessions, tutoring, and mentorship opportunities facilitated through the Ate Mentor Program.

PBCOM’s support for La Liga Mariquina’s Oplan Kontra Gutom initiative reflects the bank’s commitment to fostering healthier, more resilient communities and nurturing the well-being of future generations.

“In our relentless pursuit of community well-being, PBCOM remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting initiatives like Oplan Kontra Gutom, ensuring that no child goes hungry and every family receives the nourishment they need. As we stand ready to continue empowering our communities, striving for a brighter, healthier future for all, and ensuring that Together We Grow.” – Ms. Patricia May T. Siy, PBCOM President and CEO