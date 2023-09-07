Peak Philippines commends Lacuna performance, donates to Manila Sports Council

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE administration of Mayor Honey Lacuna received another boost, this time from a sporting goods company whose owner said he is highly impressed by what the lady mayor is doing for the city of Manila.

Representatives from Peak China and Peak Philippines, represented by chairman Xu Jing Nan and Michael Chenglay, respectively, personally handed over donations in kind and in cash to Lacuna, accompanied by City Administrator Bernie Ang, who endorsed them to the mayor.

Also present in the said visit to the mayor’s office were Manila Sports Council (MASCO) chief Roel de Guzman, Willord Chua, executive director of the Manila Chinatown Development Council and a delegation from Peak China composed of Xu Jing Nan, chairman;Christin Wu (president, international dept), Helen Lin ( VP international dept.) and Theren Bullock Jr. (Foundation Senior Manager), FIBA.

The Peak Philippines group meanwhile included Michael Chenglay (president), Jonathan Chenglay (general manager), Batchie Magat (vice president), Daryl Magdaong (marketing head) and Principal Lin ( Fil- Chi athletics federation) along with PBA players Arwind Santos, Jio Jalalon, Calvin Abueva and Rey Nambatac.

Ang said Chenglay sought an audience with Lacuna to express support particularly for the sports programs of the city under the stewardship of De Guzman.

Chenglay told the mayor that he had been away from the Philippines for the past 20 years and was glad to come home to a more progressive and highly-developed Manila.

Initially, the said company donated hundreds of pairs of rubber shoes which the mayor turned over to De Guzman, even as its officials further assured the mayor of their readiness to help in any other way possible.

Lacuna thanked the donors for having chosen Manila as the recipient of their invaluable help.

In thanking them, the mayor said their donation to the city will go a long way to promote sports especially among the youth.

She said various sports activities are being pushed by the office of De Guzman to develop a healthy young population and with the aim of making teenagers veer away from vices.

Of late, the city government of Manila had been receiving various forms of support from different private companies which have been expressing belief in her administration.