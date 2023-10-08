Pura Vega released on bail

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Drag artist Pura Luka Vega had been able to post bail, following his arrest by the Manila Police District- Station 3 before weekend.

The release order for Vega, Amadeus Fernando Pagante in real life, was issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court after he posted the recommended bail of P72,000.

Pagante’s arrest stemmed from a case of violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code (immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions and indecent shows) and of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 lodged against him.

The case was due to his controversial performance of a punk rock remix version of ‘Ama Namin’ where he wore a costume resembling the Black Nazarene.

His performance outraged Catholic and Christian groups and even cities that declared him ‘persona non grata.’

The warrant of arrest against Pagante came after he failed to attend the preliminary investigation into the case filed against him by the Hijos del Nazareno based in Quiapo Church, the home of the Black Nazarene.