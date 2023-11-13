Sec. Gatchalian, 2 other DSWD execs awardees in Press Club’s 71st anniversary celebration

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian was among the awardees during the recent 71st Anniversary celebration of the National Press Club (NPC) on Friday (November 10).

DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay, who is also in charge of the agency’s Media Welfare Program, was also honored for his support to members of the press in crisis situation alongside Project Development Officer V Paul Ang of the DSWD’s Media Welfare Unit.

The oldest press club in the country recognized the DSWD’s tireless assistance to media workers and their immediate families who are facing difficulties in life.

“In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr’s directive to assist media workers, the DSWD established a media welfare program to aid media professionals and their immediate families in times of crisis,” said Asst. Secretary Romel Lopez, who represented the DSWD in the NPC celebration.

According to Asst. Sec Lopez, who is also DSWD spokesperson, the Department has been ordered by Secretary Gatchalian to provide all essential assistance to media people in distress through the agency’s media welfare program.

To date, a total of 1,636 media professionals and their families have received assistance from the DSWD amounting to Php44.8 million.

National Press Club President Lydia Bueno lauded the DSWD as a partner in protecting the welfare of the fourth estate, referring to the media as “a watchdog of our society who are constantly at the forefront of events which are always unfolding in the country.”

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security led by Executive Director Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez, also thanked the DSWD for its prompt response in the case of slain radio host Juan Jumalon in Misamis Occidental.

“The DSWD family wishes the National Press Club a happy 71st anniversary with more anniversaries to come,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.