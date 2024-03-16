SPORTSMEN FOR A LEAD-SAFE ENVIRONMENT: Members of the Rain or Shine Elastopainters basketball team pitch for certified paints without lead additives to protect children, women and workers from being exposed to lead-containing paint, dust and soil, which can cause adverse health effects, most especially to kids and babies in the womb. Consumers are advised to seek certified lead safe paints for a colorful, healthier and safer home, school, play and workplace environment. (Photos by Manny Calonzo, EcoWaste Coalition)
Sportsmen for a Lead-Safe Environment
EcoWaste Coalition
