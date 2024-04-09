SSCP, previews 2024 iSCENE to propel National Development

222 SHARES Share Tweet

TO drive conversations around innovation and sustainable development, the Department of Science and Technology Regional Office I (DOST-1) collaborated with DZAG Radyo Pilipinas Agoo.

It conducted its 7th episode of Tekno Presyensya: Syensya ken Teknolohiya para kadagiti Umili on April 4, 2024, focusing on the DOST’s Smart and Sustainable Communities Program (SSCP) and the 2024 International Smart Cirt (?) and Communities Exposition & Networking Engagement (iSCENE).

Ms. Raquel B. Santos, Senior Science Research Specialist of DOST Region 2, served as the resource person. As DOST continues to champion innovative approaches towards national development under the leadership of DOST Secretary, Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr., the agency launched its SSCP headed by the DOST-Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang. It embodies a people-centric, technology-driven strategy aimed at fostering the growth and transformation of communities across the country.

The initiative also aims for a smarter, more resilient, and inclusive society while harnessing the potential of science, technology, and innovation (STI). Aligned with the current administration’s eight-point or socio-economic agenda, the DOST has realigned its major programs to prioritize regional development, digital transformation, and the establishment of smart and sustainable communities.

Guided by the DOST-Regional Operations framework, the program aims to enhance collaboration, cooperation, and complementation among regional and provincial offices, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the 17 SDGs, and Pagtanaw 2050.

The SSCP’s vision extends beyond mere technological advancements as it calls for a digital transformation towards smarter governance, industries, jobs, healthcare, and more in line with the Philippine Development Plan’s goals of technology adaption, utilization, commercialization, and entrepreneurship acceleration.

Santos cited the importance of partnerships in overcoming challenges and driving success. She also emphasized the collaborative efforts between the DOST and key stakeholders including national government agencies (NGAs), local government agencies (LGUs), academic and research institutions, NGOs, CSOs, media, MSMEs, and all relevant stakeholders.

Looking ahead, Santos highlighted the upcoming iSCENE 2024, hosted by Region 2, as an opportunity for government leaders, industries, innovators, and academic institutions to converge and explore opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

This is set to take place on April 11-13, 2024, at the Isabela Convention Center, Cauayan City, Isabela. This event promises networking engagements, forums, and the launch of smart projects, with the participation from international organizations such as the World Bank and UNIDO.

In closing, Ms. Santos emphasized that being a smart city or community lies on how the technologies are utilized to provide better services to improve the quality of life of the people. (Christian Dominic Casimiro)