SSS branches nationwide are open on October 31

The Social Security System (SSS) announces that its branch offices nationwide will remain open on October 31, 2023, to accommodate its members and claimants.

SSS branches are ready to serve employers, members, pensioners, and their beneficiaries who may opt to conduct their transactions on the said date.

All branch offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and accept various SSS transactions, including tellering services in SSS branch offices with tellering facility.

SSS members and claimants may also transact 24/7 online using the My.SSS portal and the SSS Mobile App.

There also SSS-accredited bank and non-bank collecting partners where members may pay over-the-counter and online.

Earlier, Malacañang issued Memorandum Circular No. 38, which implemented a work from home arrangement in government offices on October 31, 2023, to allow government employees to travel to and from the different regions in the country to properly observe All Saints’ Day on 1 November 2023.