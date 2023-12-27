SSS e-Wheels goes to remote areas in Zambales

The Social Security System (SSS) Olongapo Branch recently conducted an SSS e-Wheels program at Sitio Parola Cawag in Subic, Zambales to extend SSS services and coverage in far-flung areas.
SSS Olongapo Branch Head Marites A. Dalope and other branch personnel went on a 90-minute boat ride from Bulungan to Sitio Parola, marking the SSS’ commitment to providing services closer to the fisherfolk community.
The e-wheels program started with an orientation on SSS benefits, programs, and services. The Accounts Management Section personnel actively engaged with and assisted over 120 participants during the activity.
SSS e-Wheels services include issuing Social Security (SS) Number and Payment Reference Number (PRN), My.SSS registration and online payment assistance through Gcash/Maya and other SSS-related inquiries.
Employees from the Municipal Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council and the Public Relations Department of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority also participated in the event.