Three Singapore-bound trafficking victims foiled at NAIA

THREE Filipino women who were attempting to board a flight to Singapore under the pretense of a vacation last December 8 were intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

“Human trafficking is a grave offense that preys on vulnerable individuals seeking opportunities abroad. Our agency remains steadfast in ensuring the safety and well-being of aspiring overseas workers. We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that may involve human trafficking or illegal recruitment,” BI chief Norman Tansingco said.

The individuals, whose names were withheld for their protection, attempted to board a flight to Singapore.

“They had gone to great lengths to conceal their true purpose, presenting themselves as co-workers on a 3-day holiday,” Tansingco disclosed.

The three initially claimed employment at a logistics company, substantiating their story with purported documents issued by their employer. However, an examination by immigration officials during secondary inspection raised suspicions.

Upon verification, it was revealed that all three individuals held active work permits for hotel jobs in Singapore.

The victims eventually admitted to learning about the job opportunity through a Facebook group, and travel documents were sent to them by an internet acquaintance for printing.

All three passengers were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for further investigation.

In response to this incident, Tansingco issued a stern warning against human trafficking, emphasizing the Bureau’s commitment to combatting such illicit activities.