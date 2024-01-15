Two more American pedophiles barred entry at Mactan, NAIA airports

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the international airports in Manila and Cebu barred the entry of two more American pedophiles who were found to have been previously convicted of committing sex crimes against minors.

BI-border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) chief Dennis Alcedo, in his report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, said the passengers were both intercepted last January 13 and were immediately turned away after BI officers confirmed that they have records of convictions for sex offenses in the US. Both Americans have been included in the BI blacklist, thus banning them from entering the Philippines.

Alcedo identified the duo as Carvin Renee White, 57, who arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) aboard a Cathay Pacific flight from Hongkong, and Scott Edward Edson, 47, who disembarked at the NAIA Terminal 3 aboard a United Airlines flight from Guam.

They were immediately booked on the first available flight to their port of origin as a consequence of exclusion orders that were issued against them by immigration officers for being undesirable aliens.

Tansingco observed that 2024 had barely started but five alien sex offenders were already intercepted by immigration officers since the year began.

“We have been warning these sex offenders that they are not welcome here. If we encounter them, we have no choice but to turn them back. We are duty-bound to prevent the entry of aliens who are deemed as excludable under our immigration laws,” Tansingco said.

Information provided by the US government revealed that in 2002 a court in Alabama convicted White for engaging in sexual misconduct against a 14-year-old girl.

Edson, meanwhile, was reportedly convicted in 1994 for raping a 13-year-old child.

Section 23(a) of the Philippine immigration act expressly prohibits the entry of aliens who have been charged or convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude. The BI earlier reported barring 171 registered sex offenders in 2023.