‘Undas’ break travel reminders issued by CEB

With many Filipinos taking the long weekend as an opportunity to reunite with their families, either to visit the cemetery and pray for their departed loved ones in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day or go on a much-deserved vacation, Cebu Pacific issued a few reminders to ensure a smooth and easy passenger experience as airports are expected to get busy at this time of the year.

Be on time at the airport – Cebu Pacific and Cebgo passengers must allot time for traffic going to the airport. Passengers must be at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 and 4 at least three hours before departure for domestic flights, and four hours for international flights. Passengers traveling to Dubai are allowed to check in as early as seven hours before departure.

Check in online – Long lines may be avoided at the airport by checking in via the official CEB mobile app or via the Manage Booking section of the CEB website. Both options are available from seven days up to one hour before scheduled time of departure for domestic flights, and up to four hours before scheduled departure for international fliers.

Check flight information, closing times – All check-in counters close one hour before the scheduled time of departure to ensure there is ample time for all necessary pre-flight procedures. After checking in, we encourage passengers to immediately go through immigration and final security to avoid delays. Boarding commences 45 minutes before the scheduled departure.

Self-tag luggage for select domestic destinations – Guests flying out of select domestic destinations (Manila, Davao, Clark, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos, Bohol, Iloilo, and Zamboanga) are reminded to self-tag their check-in luggage at the designated kiosks at the airport, prior to proceeding to counters for bag drops.

Pack your bags accordingly – Passengers must bring only one carry-on bag for a more convenient flight experience. The carry-on bag must not exceed 7kg in weight and can fit in the overhead bins or under the seat.

CEB has exempted items that are allowed to be carried aside from the single hand carried bag, namely: Gadgets or food items that cannot be checked-in; Items purchased inside the airport (requires proof of receipt); Assistive or medical items such as walking canes, foldable walkers; Baby food and necessities for passengers traveling with infants or a small bag that can fit under the seat.

Checked baggage policy – Passengers are encouraged to purchase prepaid baggage online via the CEB website or mobile app to save on fees. CEB has implemented a per piece baggage policy which applies to all passengers with checked baggage. A passenger can bring one piece for each purchase of 20kg or 32kg and may get up to any two of these weight options, for a maximum of two pieces of baggage and a combined weight of 64kg. Any excess in size, weight and pieces are subject to oversized baggage fee, excess baggage fee and/or extra Bag Fee.

Check the airport terminal assignment of your flight – Passengers must check their itineraries and boarding passes before proceeding to their designated airport terminal. Cebu Pacific’s 5J flights arrive at and depart from the NAIA Terminal 3, while Cebgo (DG) flights to and from Manila operate from the NAIA Terminal 4 at Domestic Road, Pasay City.