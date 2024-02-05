111 SHARES Share Tweet

The proposal for Mindanao to secede from the rest of the nation is not supported by the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP), particularly by Mindanao governors. While the proposal promotes self-determination by its people to chart their future, it is myopic and parochial in world that is becoming open and borderless.

It destroys the integrity of the territory of the nation, which is already facing unhampered violations of its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). It promotes division of a nation seeking to be united in diversity and distinctions. It is motivated by politics rather than a genuine regard for autonomy and decentralization.

The LPP is the vanguard of real autonomy and decentralization, but it rejects attempts to split the nation into small states and governments that only hinders national progress and development.

To echo the statement of DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos, Jr., “Secession is not the answer to Mindanao’s concerns.” We can successfully pursue political, economic, social, and cultural development within the framework of one nation. We have started the painstaking efforts to bring peace and progress in Mindanao.

At this juncture, or any time in the future, we need a nation that is united and undivided. We have other options to address the problems besetting, not only Mindanao, but other regions as well. We have enlarged local autonomy with the establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARRM) and we are seeking other venues, such as the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), to increase growth opportunities to the region through a holistic and integrated schemes.

We may be different, but we are all Filipinos.

…Signed.

GOV. REYNALDO S. TAMAYO, JR.

National President

League of Provinces of the Philippines

Governor, South Cotabato