DSWD chief visits flood-hit Davao Oriental

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian visits Caraga town in Davao Oriental on Saturday (February 3) where he led the distribution of family food packs to some 512 residents hit by torrential rains and flooding incidents that have been affecting the province lately.

Aside from relief distribution, Secretary Gatchalian inspected some infrastructures in the town that were damaged due to the prevailing weather disturbance.

Accompanying the Secretary in his visit to Caraga town are DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe and local executives led by Mayor Ronnie Osnan and Congressmen Nelson Dianghirang and Cheeno Almario.

DSWD chief oversees relief distribution in flood-hit Davao Oriental town

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian hands over family food packs (FFPs) to families affected by heavy rains and flooding incidents in Manay town, Davao Oriental on Saturday (February 3).

Some 628 beneficiaries from the two barangays of Manay were provided with FFPs during the relief distribution.

Joining the DSWD Secretary in the hand over of relief packs are local officials led by Manay Mayor Jon Marco Dayanghirang and Congressmen Nelson Dayanghirang and Cheeno Almario.

DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) Diana Rose Cajipe and Field Office-11 (Davao Region) Regional Director Vanessa Goc Ong were also present in the activity.