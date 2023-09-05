Valenzuela LGU Implements EO 39 to Markets, Supermarkets

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Guaranteeing fairness and protection for all Pamilyang Valenzuelano both vendors and consumers, the City Government of Valenzuela through the leadership of Mayor WES Gatchalian implements the Malacañang-issued Executive Order No. 39 or the Imposition of Mandated Price Ceilings on Rice to all public and private markets and supermarkets in the City, September 5.

Signed on August 31, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through EO No. 39 approved the recommendation of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to set price ceilings on rice in the country.

Effective today, September 5, the price ceiling set for regular milled rice is PhP 41 per kilogram, while PhP 45 per kilo for well-milled rice. This shall remain in full force and effect unless lifted by the President upon the recommendation of the DTI, DA, and the Price Coordinating Council.

In light of this, Mayor WES convened a meeting with DTI and DA representatives, DILG Valenzuela Director Sudi Valencia alongside members of the City Price Coordinating Council, and Chairman on Committee on Market and Slaughterhouse Councilor Ghogho Deato Lee to gain general knowledge on the EO and be familiarized with the violation to be imposed on the retailers and market owners who will disobey the price ceiling.

Soon after the meeting, they also held a discussion with the City’s market masters, rice business owners, and retailers to orient them with the newly-signed EO and to listen to their sentiments and address all their concerns about the national policy including the violation imposition.

DTI representative Mr. Joel Buag said that they will issue a notice of violation to the vendors who will not follow the mandated price for the said varieties of rice as well as mislabeling and no labeling of rice. Violating vendors will be given an initial forty-eight (48) hours to submit an affidavit of explanation including the necessary documents for investigation.

Mr. Buag also added that the National Government will provide assistance to the qualified small rice traders and retailers through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Sustainable Livelihood Program.

Meanwhile, Mayor WES ordered to assemble a taskforce that will strictly implement the price ceiling in full support and cooperation to the national directives that aims to protect the small-time traders and retailers as well as the consumers from widespread practice of alleged illegal price manipulation and hoarding.

As EO takes effect, DTI and DA together with the City Planning Ms. Mely Dela Cruz, City Agriculture Head Doc Basil Sison, and LEDIPO Head Ms. Annaliza Vitug conducted a surprise inspection in several markets on its first day. This inspection will run throughout the week and coming weeks for strict monitoring and enforcing EO 39.

Mayor WES and the city government ensures a smooth implementation of the national policy as the local chief executive being the former Chairman of the Committee on Trade and Industry of the Lower House protects the interest of both the vendors and consumers.