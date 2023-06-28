18 barangay chiefs in Manila awarded for outstanding performance

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 18 barangay chairpersons from the six districts of Manila were cited as “Most Outstanding Chairmen” in simple rites held at the Bulwagang Villegas in Manila City Hall.

The said chairpersons were feted by Mayor Honey Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Liga ng Mga Barangay head, Manila Councilor Dr. Lei Lacuna and the mayor’s chief of staff Joshue Santiago, Manila Barangay Bureau Director Diosdado Santiago and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) – Manila Director John Visca.

Mayor Honey said the awarding of the outstanding barangay chairs, which is being done annually, is still in connection with the monthlong celebration of the ‘Araw ng Maynila’ marking the 452nd founding anniversary of the city of Manila last June 24.

Three chairpersons were chosen from each of the six districts in the city and were awarded with plaques of recognition for their excellent and dedicated performance in their respective barangays.

The lady mayor commended the said barangay leaders who were chosen based on the criteria set forth by the DILG, LnB and the MBB, with a call for them to continue their good work which benefits their constituents and the city as well.

For her part, Councilor Lei lauded the barangay awardees for having survived the challenges in their areas of jurisdiction and for setting a good example for others to emulate.

Those who were given recognition are as follows: District 1—PB Venerando B. Pancho, Brgy 121; PB Dionisio B. Litiatco, Jr., Brgy 103 and PB Giovanni L. Tizon, Brgy 72; District 2— PB Oscar P. Guevarra, Jr., Brgy 180; PB Glenn O. Naguit, Brgy 241 and PB Inoria I. Sy, Brgy 207; District 3— PB Ultramine C. Nieto, Brgy 276; PB Steven K. Yap, Brgy 282 and PB Eliza S. Franco, Brgy 349; District 4— PB Freddie V Bucad, Brgy 452; PB Arnaldo Q. Rotap, Brgy 507 and PB Brenda S. Puertollano, Brgy 409; District 5— PB Basilia B. Boliche, Brgy 807; PB Erlinda B. Divinagracia, Brgy 696 and PB Roel S Grajo, Brgy 698; District 6, PB Maria Teresa M. Jordan, Brgy 612;

PB Aida A. Legaspi, Brgy 903 and PB Teresita M Sangil, Brgy 866.