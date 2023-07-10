Aboitiz joins ESGfied discussions at the League of Corporate Foundations Corporate Social Responsibility Expo

ROLE OF THE PRIVATE SECTOR IN ESG INTEGRATION. Aboitiz Group Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar (pictured above) captivated the audience with her insightful presentation on the vital role of the private sector in ESG integration for MSME development at the LCF CSR Expo.

ROLE OF THE PRIVATE SECTOR IN ESG INTEGRATION. Aboitiz Group Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar (pictured above) captivated the audience with her insightful presentation on the vital role of the private sector in ESG integration for MSME development at the LCF CSR Expo.

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Aboitiz Group joined the League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) as the organization held its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Expo at the Makati Diamond Residences, Makati from July 4 to 6, 2023. The Expo is LCF’s keystone event promoting and enhancing CSR practices among committed members and the wider business community. This year’s theme “From Extra to Essential” stresses how imperative it is for corporations to go beyond mere compliance to actually embody principles of sustainability, good corporate citizenship, and responsible stewardship of the environment.

Aboitiz Group Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar delivered a compelling presentation on the “Role of the Private Sector in ESG Integration for MSME Development” for the Enterprise Development Committee session “Enterprise Development ESGfied”.

“As we navigate through an ever-changing world, the importance of sustainability and responsible business practices becomes increasingly evident. MSMEs form the backbone of our economy, contributing significantly to job creation, innovation, and economic growth,” said Hontiveros-Malvar.

She went on to describe the Aboitiz Group’s Enterprise Development approach, which assists MSMEs in building their capacity and better managing their operations. In particular, the Aboitiz Foundation’s Byaheng Digiskarte program jumpstarts the digital transformation journeys of MSMEs.

“One of our focuses is on enabling MSMEs and cooperatives through innovation and technology. Aboitiz aims to create an inclusive and digitally-empowered business ecosystem. By providing them access to digital tools, knowledge sharing, and collaborative partnerships, Aboitiz contributes to the resilience, competitiveness, and sustainability of these enterprises, ultimately driving economic development and improving the livelihoods of the communities we serve,” she added.

This was followed by a panel discussion with fellow speakers Morination Agricultural Products Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sharon Jean Gonzales-Gulmatico and Global Reporting Initiative Country Manager Ma. Katreena Pillejera, moderated by De La Salle University Professor Dr. Ben Teehankee.

The session enhanced participants’ understanding of the importance of integrating ESG into enterprise development programs. Additionally, it emphasized the significance of key ESG reporting standards and frameworks, and how implementing ESG measures can foster inclusive approaches across various sectors to achieve equitable economic development.

During the session, Hontiveros-Malvar shared valuable insights of the Aboitiz Group into how the private sector can effectively incorporate ESG practices to support the growth and development of MSMEs. She emphasized the Group’s unwavering commitment to sustainable business practices and its dedication to creating positive impacts on society and the environment, driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The Aboitiz Group’s participation in the LCF CSR Expo and its active promotion of ESG principles reflect its role as a responsible corporate citizen and leader. The company remains steadfast in its pursuit of long-term sustainable development as it undergoes its Great Transformation to become the Philippines’ first Techglomerate.

About Aboitiz Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) is the portfolio management company of the Aboitiz Group, leading investments in power, banking and financial services, food, infrastructure, land, and cutting-edge fields like data science and artificial intelligence. With a remarkable legacy spanning five generations, the Aboitiz Group is committed to driving change for a better world. The Group is undergoing its Great Transformation to establish itself as the Philippines’ pioneering techglomerate. This innovative growth strategy, powered by technology and a renewed entrepreneurial mindset, empowers us to advance businesses and uplift communities.

AEV is renowned as one of the best-managed companies in the Philippines and the region, consistently recognized for our unwavering dedication to good corporate governance and corporate social responsibility (CSR) through the Aboitiz Foundation.

As proud members of influential organizations such as the APEC Business Advisory Council, Private Sector Advisory Council to the Philippine government, Global Compact Network Philippines Board of Trustees, and the Global Council for Inclusive Capitalism, we actively champion sustainability initiatives both domestically and globally. Aligned with the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we drive policies, advocacies, and initiatives to make a lasting impact. Our transformative #OneNEWAboitiz Sustainability Framework aims to enhance sustainable practices in our life-essential businesses, fostering a positive impact on the environment and society.

To learn more about our journey to becoming the Philippines’ first techglomerate, visit our website: https://aboitiz.com/.