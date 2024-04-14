Mayor Honey asks barangay heads to educate residents on fire, not to harass firefighters

Mayor Honey Lacuna asks barangay leaders to educate their constituents regarding fire and to not harass the firefighters helping them. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna mobilized the leaders of the city’s 896 barangays to ensure that the residents within their respective areas of jurisdiction are equipped with sufficient knowledge regarding fire.

She also underscored the importance of getting organized and informing the residents that they should let the firefighters do their thing in cases of fire.

While the cause of fire in the said separate fire incidents remains under investigation, Lacuna once again called on the residents to be wary and mindful of things that cause fire and make sure that everyone in the household is aware of them too.

The lady mayor tapped the help of Liga ng mga Barangay president and Councilor, Dr. Leilani Lacuna, in the mobilization of barangay heads and officials for the said purpose.

Lacuna noted that in some unfortunate instances, the firefighters, specially the fire volunteers, get harassed by the residents who snatch the hoses so they could train them on their own homes.

The mayor said the barangay authorities should instill in the minds of the residents that the fire volunteers are helping put out fires without any compensation and should not be harassed moreso, harmed.

Lacuna’s pronouncements came after three fire incidents hit the city recently, rendering at least 600 families homeless.

In this regard, Lacuna is also asking the full cooperation and help of barangay authorities in making sure that their constituents are fully aware and informed of the do’s and dont’s in order to avoid causing fire specially amid the rising heat index within the metro.

Meanwhile, the fire victims have been given temporary shelter at the city’s covered courts and provided with meals by the Manila department of social welfare under Re Fugoso and the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office headed by Arnel Angeles.