All systems go for Black Nazarene feast celebration – Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna with MDRRMO chief Arnel Angeles during her inspection at the simulation exercise held at the Bonifacio Shrine. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said it’s all systems go for the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Tuesday, January 9, as she appealed to those intending to participate to do their part in helping keep the event orderly and peaceful and an overall success.

Lacuna personally checked on the expected flow of the activities and devotees for the scheduled mass and ‘Pahalik’ at the Quirino Grandstand, accompanied by Manila Police District (MPD) Director Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay, City Engineer Armand Andres, City Electrician Randy Sadac and Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office chief Arnel Angeles and where she specifically gave directions for the requirements on needed barricades, portalets and sound system, among other physical arrangements made in the area.

Ibay assured the lady mayor of ample personnel numbering about 15,000 that will be deployed for the feast-related activities, specially since this is the first ‘Traslacion’ to be held since the pandemic hit the world.

Lacuna also inspected the simulation exercises of the MDRRRMO which set up an advanced medical post at the Kartilya ng Katipunan to cater to minor casualties during the “Nazareno 2024” events.

Angeles said the advanced medical post has a total of 30 beds for different cases and an incident command post which will facilitate and organize all resources of the office for deployment, among them the MDRRMO’s over 1,000 personnel, 34 fire assets, 46 ambulances, 10 rescue boats, six utility vehicles, and 12 K9 units.

On Saturday, the lady mayor led the send-off ceremony for the 15,276 police and security and safety personnel for the peaceful and orderly holding of the activities related to the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

Said personnel will be deployed in strategic areas such as the Quirino Grandstand, Quiapo Church and the procession route.

Last year, in lieu of the ‘Traslacion,’ a “Walk of Faith” was held and participated in by at least 90,000 devotees who walked along the planned route for two and a half hours.

Based on the success of the said event, authorities allowed this year’s ‘Traslacion’ with the hope of replicating the orderly fashion.